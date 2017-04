A young man has tried to commit self-immolation in the center of Baku, APA reported.

The incident occurred in front of the main office of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). Emil Aliyev, 40, threatened to end his life committing self-immolation.

The police talked to the man and made him give up his intentions.

According to the police, Aliyev wanted to commit suicide because he was a victim of fraud