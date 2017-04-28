Armenia ambassador to Estonia discusses high-tech management models

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s ambassador to Estonia, Tigran Mkrtchyan—whose diplomatic residence is in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius, on Thursday met—in capital city Tallinn—with Estonia’s special envoy for Eastern Partnership program of the European Union (EU), Jaan Reinhold.
They discussed Estonia’s current presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan noted that one of the priorities of the Armenian government was the application of more efficient management models by using high tech. He expressed the hope that Armenian-Estonian cooperation will become more intense in this domain.
On the same day, Armenia’s ambassador to Estonia met also with director of the Estonian Foreign Ministry’s Division for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Martin Roger.
They conferred on the importance of organizing mutual bilateral visits.
Also, Roger lauded that the talks, with respect to a new legal document regulating Armenia-EU relations, were completed with success.
Ambassador Mkrtchyan, in turn, said the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement aims to strengthen the institutional framework of Armenia-European Union relations.