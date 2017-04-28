Yerkir Tsirani Party says it will take over Yerevan Municipality, as of May 15

YEREVAN. – The opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Apricot Country) Party of Armenia is coming to liberate capital city Yerevan from waste, corruption, and injustice.

Sona Aghekyan, Yerevan Council candidate from this political force, stated about the aforementioned at a press conference on Friday.

“We wish to make our city comfy for Yerevan residents,” she said. “The bearers of our program are from within the people, and they know what is needed for reforms.

“We have special mechanisms that were developed for fighting corruption.”

Aghekyan added that Yerkir Tsirani saw no challengers in the forthcoming Yerevan city council election, and that its main target is the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

“The Yerkir Tsirani Party will take over the [Yerevan] Municipality, as of May 15,” she stated, in particular.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14, and the respective campaigning is held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces will be running in this vote: The ruling Republican Party of Armenia, the opposition Yerkir Tsirani Party, and the opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc.