Armenia President, Ecuador ambassador highlight need for intensifying bilateral contacts (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Ecuador’s new Ambassador to Armenia, Julio César Prado Espinosa—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow, on Friday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
First, the President congratulated the ambassador on starting his diplomatic mission in Armenia and wished him success, the press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Sargsyan stressed that Armenia was interested in deepening its relations with Latin American countries, and expressed the hope that Ambassador Espinosa will raise Armenian-Ecuadorian relations to a qualitatively new level. Also, the President underscored the need for strengthening friendly ties and intensifying interstate cooperation between the two countries.
The ambassador, for his part, assured that he will spare no effort toward developing Armenia-Ecuador relations and cooperation. In addition, the diplomat offered his proposals to the President, and with respect to the best use of the potential of Armenian-Ecuadorian cooperation.
Furthermore, the interlocutors highlighted the need for intensifying contacts at the parliamentary level, and between the two countries.