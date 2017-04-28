News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.62
EUR
528.04
RUB
8.53
Show news feed
PACE bureau declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt
14:06, 28.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), meeting in Strasbourg today, resolved that it has no confidence in Pedro Agramunt as President of the Assembly.

It further resolved that Mr Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly in his capacity as President.

“The President chose not to attend the Bureau today, and has not presented a letter of resignation. As a result, and in the context of the current Rules of Procedure under which the President cannot be compelled to resign, the Bureau felt it necessary to take these steps,” said Sir Roger Gale (United Kingdom, EC), Senior Vice-President of the Assembly, after chairing the Bureau meeting.

“The standards and principles of the Parliamentary Assembly are more important than any individual member, and the integrity of our Assembly must be upheld,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CoE commissioner tells Azerbaijan delegates that he represents “human rights lobby”
Even though his report had no mention of Armenia, the Azerbaijani MPs at the PACE used the word “Armenia” in each and every question they asked…
 CoE Commissioner: Pressure on human right advocates and media continues in Azerbaijan
Nils Muižnieks presented his annual activity report for 2016…
 PACE approves resolution to protect refugee women from gender-based violence
Many refugee and asylum-seeker women and girls have been exposed to gender-based violence…
 PACE: Secretary General Jagland asked about corruption
There cannot be any tolerance towards any kind of corruption in the Council of Europe...
 Turkey MFA calls PACE decision “political operation” against Ankara
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has decided to reopen the monitoring procedure against this country…
 Karabakh settlement in the hands of Minsk Group, Jagland tells Azerbaijani delegate
“We have not been invited to the process…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news