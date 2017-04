YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a report from the Emergency Situations Department of Georgia, on Friday at 1:20pm.

Accordingly, a road accident had occurred on the Tbilisi-Stepantsminda motorway, nearby Misaktsieli village, at 6:32am.

A vehicle had gone off road and crashed into a tree.

As a result, Russian Federation citizen Zara M., 37, had died, and Russian Federation citizen Gagik H., 74, was hospitalized.

Both are Armenian.