Show news feed
What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?
16:24, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers Edward Nalbandian, Sergei Lavrov and Elmar Mammadyarov on Friday conducted a working meeting in Moscow, at the initiative of Russia.

They continued the discussions on pushing the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process forward, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. In this connection, they stressed the need for implementing the agreements that were reached during last year’s summits in the Austrian capital city of Vienna, and in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Also, the Armenian and the Azerbaijani FMs expressed gratitude to their Russian associate for his continued efforts to assist in achieving a pacific resolution to the Karabakh conflict.

The FMs agreed to continue the contacts regarding  all the matters that were discussed.

Following their trilateral talk, the FMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan were joined by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

They exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
