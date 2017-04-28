News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)
16:55, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Office of the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Chairman-in-Office (OSCE CiO) on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, nearby Kayan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.

From the Armenian side of the border, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

At the briefing that was conducted at Tavush Regional Council—and prior to this monitoring, the OSCE officials were presented statistics on the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army. The OSCE officials, in turn, noted that these data will be included in their reports.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Lavrov: Russia values OSCE role in settlement of Karabakh conflict
“There are quite serious obstacles for the progress in the settlement..."
 Turkey’s Erdoğan calls OSCE observers terrorists
The OSCE monitors had stated that the country’s referendum had fallen short of European Union standards…
 Putin congratulates Erdoğan
According to preliminary results, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan-led “Yes” campaign has won Sunday’s referendum in Turkey...
 Armenia President meets with ambassadors of OSCE member states (PHOTOS)
“The dissidence in political and social life, which is expressed by political parties and vital political society, has become a reality in the recent decade..."
 OSCE reports on intimidation of opponents of Erdogan's expansion of powers
Main problem is opposition parties deputies' arrests...
OSCE wants to see peaceful and durable settlement in Karabakh
The renewed escalation of violence intensified crisis management…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news