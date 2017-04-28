OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The Office of the Personal Representative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Chairman-in-Office (OSCE CiO) on Thursday conducted a planned monitoring of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, nearby Kayan village of Armenia’s Tavush Province.

From the Armenian side of the border, the monitoring was held by Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster, field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

No ceasefire violations were recorded during the monitoring.

At the briefing that was conducted at Tavush Regional Council—and prior to this monitoring, the OSCE officials were presented statistics on the ceasefire violations by the Azerbaijani army. The OSCE officials, in turn, noted that these data will be included in their reports.