Azerbaijan diplomat's wife caught in attempted shoplifting in New York

Wife of the Azerbaijan’s First Secretary, Mehriban Jabrayilov was caught using a baby stroller to shoplift merchandise from store at Marshalls in New York.

She was stopped by as security guard, when she were trying to leave the store with $188.88 worth of items in a bag, New York Daily News reported.

Mehriban Jabrayilov also told the police that she is married to Azerbaijani diplomat and that she has diplomatic immunity.

After the checkup, the police released the woman, as the diplomatic immunity extends also to members of the family of diplomats.

Later in a conversation with the newspaper, her husband denied the information, noting: “This did not happen. Sorry, but I did not know about this.”