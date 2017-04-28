News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Azerbaijan diplomat's wife caught in attempted shoplifting in New York
18:05, 28.04.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Wife of the Azerbaijan’s First Secretary, Mehriban Jabrayilov was caught using a baby stroller to shoplift merchandise from store at Marshalls in New York.

She was stopped by as security guard, when she were trying to leave the store with $188.88 worth of items in a bag, New York Daily News reported.

Mehriban Jabrayilov also told the police that she is married to Azerbaijani diplomat and that she has diplomatic immunity.

After the checkup, the police released the woman, as the diplomatic immunity extends also to members of the family of diplomats. 

Later in a conversation with the newspaper, her husband denied the information, noting: “This did not happen. Sorry, but I did not know about this.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Service to investigate Russian soldier’s murder in Gyumri
Office of the Prosecutor General required the respective criminal case from the Investigative Committee…
 13 people indicted for theft from EU delegation to Armenia grant funds
The Investigative Committee has presented details on the respective criminal case…
 EU delegation to Armenia employee is detained
The mission’s coordinator for grant programs is suspected of committing theft…
 Interesting detail revealed in Hrant Dink murder case in Turkey
Former prosecutor’s name has been included in the indictment…
 Charges brought against Armenian man, who killed Russian soldier in Gyumri
The court granted the motion for enforcing arrest as a precautionary measure with regard to him...
 Armenia defense minister condoles with Russia counterpart
On the death of the soldier from the Russian military base in Gyumri…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news