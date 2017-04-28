Karapetyan: Armenia may be interesting for Lebanon businesses

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Friday received a delegation led by Lebanese State Minister for Planning Affairs, Michel Pharaon.
Karapetyan expressed the hope that Pharaon’s visit to Armenia will give new impetus to historically deep-rooted bilateral relations and the development of business ties and trade between the two countries, the press office of the government informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Noting that there are 211 companies with Lebanese capital operating in Armenia at present, Karapetyan expressed confidence that there was great potential for the development of economic cooperation: Armenia could be of interest to Lebanese businesses in terms of getting broader access to the Eurasian Economic Union and Iranian markets. He added that Armenia and Lebanon could cooperate in several domains.
Also, the PM highlighted the activities of the Armenian-Lebanese Intergovernmental Commission on Bilateral Cooperation.
In addition, Karen Karapetyan asked Michel Pharaon to convey his warm greetings to Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.
Stressing the importance of economic exchanges, the Lebanese state minister, for his part, said he was highly impressed by the reforms aimed at providing favorable conditions for foreign investors to Armenia and improving the business climate in the country. Pharaon assured that he will convey a relevant message to the Lebanese business circles, as the latter seem to be keen on doing business in Armenia.
The Premier, in turn, noted that the Armenian government was interested in the commitment of the Lebanese capital and business culture, alike.