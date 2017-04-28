Russian and Turkish presidents to meet in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Sochi on May 3, Kremlin reported.
It was noted that during the upcoming talks in Sochi, the leaders will exchange views on the entire range of the Russian-Turkish relations, including in the context of the agreements reached at the sixth meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council held in Moscow on March 10.
During the meeting, which will be held at the invitation of the Russian leader, the sides are supposed to discuss urgent regional and international issues concerning joint fight against terrorism and settlement of the Syrian crisis.