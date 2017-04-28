News
Show news feed
Media disclose name of armed man arrested near British Parliament
20:13, 28.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The man arrested on Thursday near the British parliament and suspected of an intention to carry out a terrorist attack is identified as Mohammed Khalid Omar Ali, the BBC reports. The 27-year-old man was arrested as part of an anti-terrorist operation. It was reported that one of the detainee's relatives applied to the police.

It was also reported, that the arrested person was a British citizen who had studied at a school in the Tottenham area in northern London. He is still in custody at a police station in the south of the capital.

