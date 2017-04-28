Armenia MFA: Baku tries to fill lack of sound speech in negotiations, with provocations

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is attempting to fill, by speaking the language of provocations, the absence of any sound speech in the negotiation process.
Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, stated the aforesaid.
He noted this when asked by Armenpress news agency to comment on Baku’s escalation of the situation on the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact—ahead of Friday’s Moscow talk between the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan—and as a result of which, a Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army soldier was killed on the same day.
“Baku again shows that it does not attach importance to the negotiation process,” stressed Balayan. “Otherwise, it would not jeopardize it by carrying out another blatant violation of the ceasefire on the day of the meeting of the FMs.
“By making such provocation at a time when everyone awaits the result of the Moscow meeting, Baku also clearly demonstrates that, actually, it’s not interested in it, and it continues to cling to the provocations’ policy it has adopted for years, regardless of what level of meeting is in progress.”
As reported earlier, NKR Defense Army serviceman Mher Arzumanyan (born in 1998) was mortally wounded on Friday at around 9:30am, at the protection area of a defense army unit that is located in the southern direction, and as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan.