Artsakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier
17:34, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR)  Bako Sahakyan on Friday signed a decree according to which serviceman of the N division of Artsakh Defense Army, Mher Arzoumanyan, was posthumously awarded with the "For Service in Battle" medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic state border, the press office of the NKR Presidentvinformed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Mher Arzumanyan (born in 1998) was mortally wounded on Friday at around 9:30am.

The soldier died at the protection area of an Artsakh defense army unit that is located in the southern direction, and as a result of the shots fired by Azerbaijan. An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident.

