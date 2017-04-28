News
Dollar gains value in Armenia
17:35, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 484.68/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.06 from Thursday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA).

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 530.14 (up by AMD 2.1), that of one British pound was AMD 627.08 (up by AMD 1.82), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.5 (down by AMD 0.03).

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 272.08, AMD 19,677.99 and AMD 14,710.18, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
