New Armenian parliament's first meeting set for May 18
18:40, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – New Armenian parliament will hold the first session on May 18, chairman of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission Tigran Mukuchyan said on Friday.

His announcement came after the Constitutional Court rejected opposition Congress-PPA bloc’s petition to annul parliamentary elections.

The distribution of mandates is over, and each party knows the number of debates that it will get.

Mukuchyan said they had not yet received refusals to accept mandates which can be explained by the process in the Constitutional Court. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
