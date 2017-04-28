Turkey will reduce its contribution to Council of Europe’s budget to minimum

Turkey will reduce its contribution to the budget of the Council of Europe to a minimum, after PACE had decided to resume the monitoring procedure for Turkey, said the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, RIA Novosti reported.
"We will reduce our contribution to the budget of the European Council. We will pay the minimum. Now, we are assessing whether we should send a delegation there. There are other steps that we can take. Let them know that they will regret. This is a political decision," Cavusoglu told the reporters in the plane, while returning from Tashkent.
PACE on Tuesday voted for resuming the monitoring of Turkey’s obligations to the Council of Europe. The Turkish FM strongly condemned that decision, calling it a political anti-Turkish action and announced the possibility of revising relations with the Assembly.