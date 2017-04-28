Armenia President awards Lebanese State Minister with Order of Friendship (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Friday received Planning Affairs of Lebanon, Michel Pierre Pharaon.
Welcoming the guest and the delegation led by him, the President noted that the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two states is another good occasion to value and highly appreciate the traditional warm relations and friendly ties between them.
Sargsyan recalled with warmth his official visit to Lebanon in November 2012. He also expressed hope that the visit of Michel Pharaon, as well as the meetings and discussions held within the framework of his visit will intensify the Armenian-Lebanese relations, whose continuous enhancement stems from the interests of their peoples.
At the meeting, the Armenian President bestowed Order of Friendship upon Mr Pharaon for the development of the Armenian-Lebanese economic ties, as well as his significant contribution to the strengthening of friendship between the two peoples.
The Lebanese State Minister, for his part, thanked Sargsyan for the award, expressing satisfaction with the meetings and discussions held in Armenia. According to him, during his visit he had an opportunity to get familiarized with the economic potential of Armenia and learn about its investment climate, which impressed him. In his words, quite good conditions have been created for the involvement of investments.
Furthermore, the interlocutors underscored the importance of the role of the Armenian community in interstate ties and the friendship between the two peoples in terms of friendship.
Apart from the discussion of the issues on the bilateral agenda of the meeting, reference was made to the multilateral format of the Armenian-Lebanese cooperation.