Defense Minister Sargsyan meets with Armenian students in Moscow

MOSCOW. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan met with the Armenian students of Russian higher education institutions in Moscow on Friday evening.
During the meeting, Sargsyan referred to the Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation, reforms carried out in the Armenian Armed Forces and the further plans. Apart from this, the Defense Minister presented to the students his initiative, according to which the youths, who acquire certain specialization in Russian universities, can find a job in Armenian military and medical institutions.
Sargsyan also responded to the questions of the meeting participants.