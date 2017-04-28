News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Russian citizen of Armenian descent sentenced to 8 years in prison in Baku
18:28, 28.04.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

Russian citizen of Armenian descent, Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in Baku on Friday.

Judge Samir Aliyev presided over the closed trial during which the sentence was read out.

Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.

He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors

According to Russian media outlets, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan proposed the relatives of the arrestee to treat with understanding the peculiarities of that country, where “the Armenian descent makes it extremely difficult to defend him.”

The charge on drug trafficking is used by Azerbaijan in respect of political prisoners or personae non grata.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Video of mass brawl in Macedonian Parliament is posted on Internet
About 100 people were injured in mass brawl in the Macedonian parliament…
 Armenian woman dies in Georgia road accident
The vehicle had gone off road and crashed into a tree alongside the Tbilisi-Stepantsminda motorway…
 Young man tries to commit self-immolation in center of Baku
Aliyev wanted to commit suicide because he was a victim of fraud...
Explosion in one of McDonald's restaurants in France
An explosion took place in one of McDonald's restaurants in the French city of Grenoble…
 Clashes take place between migrants in France
At least 10 people have been injured as a result of the incident...
Investigative Committee: According to preliminary data, Artsakh soldier committed suicide
According to the preliminary information, the serviceman committed suicide...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news