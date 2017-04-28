News
US receives invitation for negotiations on Syria in Astana
21:33, 28.04.2017
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US State Department received an invitation to participate in the negotiations on Syria in Astana, reports RIA Novosti based on the information received form the US Embassy on Friday.

The next meeting on Syria, where the armed conflict continues since March 2011, is scheduled for May 3-4 in the capital of Kazakhstan. The meeting at the expert level is scheduled for May 2. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expects the participation of all parties: representatives of the guarantor countries (Russia, Iran, Turkey), the Syrian government, and the opposition.

