Video of mass brawl in Macedonian Parliament is posted on Internet

About 100 people were injured in mass brawl in the Macedonian parliament, Lenta reports with a reference to Tassphoto / Reuters. As reported by BFMTV, 66 participants of the riots, 22 policemen and three deputies were hospitalized with various injuries to the Central Hospital of Skopje, the capital of the country. Another seven people are in other medical institutions. As stated in the police department, now the situation in the city is calm.
A crowd of demonstrators broke into the parliament building on the evening of April 27, protesting against the election of the ethnic Albanian Talat Jaferi as a speaker.