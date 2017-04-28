US receives invitation for negotiations on Syria in Astana

Video of mass brawl in Macedonian Parliament is posted on Internet

Le Pen calls voters of Mélenchon not to support Macron

Survey: Only 10% of Russians treat well migrants from Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Turkey will reduce its contribution to Council of Europe’s budget to minimum

Media disclose name of armed man arrested near British Parliament

Armenian nationals engage in gold laundering in Russia’s Yakutia

Case on Avetisyan family murder in Armenia’s Gyumri to reach ECHR

New Armenian parliament's first meeting set for May 18

Armenian-Russian Military and Technical Congress held in Moscow

Russian citizen of Armenian descent sentenced to 8 years in prison in Baku

Defense Minister Sargsyan meets with Armenian students in Moscow

Armenia MFA: Baku tries to fill lack of sound speech in negotiations, with provocations

Azerbaijan diplomat's wife caught in attempted shoplifting in New York

Herbert Salber: Many people in Armenia choose to leave border settlements

Spain’s Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTO)

Russian and Turkish presidents to meet in Sochi

Armenian delegate: Pedro Agramunt choose option of humiliating himself

Armenia President awards Lebanese State Minister with Order of Friendship (PHOTOS)

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Karapetyan: Armenia may be interesting for Lebanon businesses

Ambassador: Turkey plans to establish military base in Nakhchivan

Merkel and Putin to meet in Sochi

OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?

Cavusoglu: Turkey and Russia reach agreement on of S-400 supplies

California senate committee approves freeway sign for Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenian woman dies in Georgia road accident

PM: Argentina has considerable share in investments to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia President, Ecuador ambassador highlight need for intensifying bilateral contacts (PHOTOS)

Young man tries to commit self-immolation in center of Baku

Armenia Constitutional Court rejects opposition bloc’s petition

Bundestag approves ban on wearing niqab or burqa at work

Yerkir Tsirani Party says it will take over Yerevan Municipality, as of May 15

PACE bureau declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt

White House: Trump's achievements in 100 days

Armenia ambassador to Estonia discusses high-tech management models

Global oil prices are up

North Korea shows explosion of US aircraft carrier and Capitol

Karabakh soldier dies from Azerbaijan shooting

Freedom House: Armenia’s media is “Not Free”

“Angels” seen on city walls of Turkey’s Diyarbakır

Funding of 4 Armenia regional investment projects to create about 50 jobs

Attorney: Armenia ruling party controls all 3 branches of power in country

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to form coalition with ruling party, after April 2018

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired about 440 shots at night

Turkey court acquits man that “insulted” Erdoğan

IAEA: North Korea is making progress with its nuclear program

United Airlines will pay $ 10,000 to passengers who agreed to give up their seats

Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia proposes to defer VAT for feed and chickens

Special African tribunal confirms life sentence of ex-president of Chad

Ukraine Poultry Breeders: If we export meat and eggs to Iran, Armenia can certainly do this

Russia and Japan sign 29 agreements

Ruling party: Azerbaijan's unconstructive stance obstructs Karabakh conflict settlement

Gazprom increased amount in claim against Naftogaz of Ukraine to $ 37 billion

Russia and Japan discuss situation around DPRK

EU Delegation to Armenia recalls presumption of innocence

Armenia National Polytechnic University to sign memorandum with mining company in Karabakh

Sharmazanov: Armenia ruling party and ARF-D will sign cooperation document

Yerevan school renamed in honor of Artsakh war hero Robert Abajyan

Explosion in one of McDonald's restaurants in France

In Thailand militants kill four soldiers

Armenia PM discusses issues of concern to project developers

PACE delegate: Lapshin was treated unfairly

Peskov: Russia urges to refrain from increasing tension in Syria

Zakharova: Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian FMs will discuss Karabakh

Command conference held in Artsakh Defense Army

Cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims unveiled in Kiev

Armenia National Security Service to investigate Russian soldier’s murder in Gyumri

Dollar gains ground in Armenia

Armenia Government approves new draft Administrative Offences Code

New Ecuador Ambassador extends copies of his credentials to Armenia Deputy FM

Armenia PM tells ministers to cut down service cars, other luxury

Paris youth protest both against Le Pen and Macron

Armenian delegate: Pedro Agramunt banned from chairing PACE session

Colorado Legislature passes Armenian Genocide resolution

Armenia state properties bring 2.3 times more revenues in 2016

Ucom offers free watching of 55 channels with 2-day catch-up possibility via mobile TV

National Statistical Service: Anyone can check whether Armenia conducted trade with Azerbaijan

Armenia authorities did not collect full revenues in 2016

Armenia official: Government reviewed poverty reduction strategy

CoE Commissioner: My mandate does not include exchange of captured people

13 people indicted for theft from EU delegation to Armenia grant funds

Armenian official: We are looking for Azerbaijani apple importer (PHOTO)

Stoltenberg: Turkey has right to prosecute coup attempt suspects

EU delegation to Armenia employee is detained

Several quakes hit Armenia’s region in one week

Armenia PM: New technologies are needed for forest protection

Robin Bohnisch on Armenian Genocide resolution: Czech MPs showed they cannot be blackmailed

Armenian official: Flights from Armenia to Russia are cheaper and reasons are quite clear

Merkel: Turkey's referendum strongly complicates relations with EU

PM: Armenia Labor Code needs major improvement

CoE commissioner tells Azerbaijan delegates that he represents “human rights lobby”

European official: Armenia could become aviation transit regional hub

World oil prices are down

Israeli military refuses to comment on Damascus attack

Trump allows Pentagon to send more troops to Iraq and Syria

Powerful explosion occurs near Damascus airport

Newspaper: What will Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?

Russian Security Service: 12 terrorists detained in Kaliningrad