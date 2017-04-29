News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Soldiers accused of attempted assassination of Turkey president face life sentences
11:47, 29.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Turkish prosecution has demanded life imprisonment for the military servicemen that were sent to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the coup attempt in July 2016.

The prosecutor’s indictment demands life sentences for 46 of the 47 suspects that are charged with attempted assassination of the president, according to Sözcü newspaper of Turkey. 

On the evening of July 15 of the year past, a group of soldiers had stormed into a hotel in Marmaris  town to kill Erdoğan, but he had managed to escape earlier.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news