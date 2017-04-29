Soldiers accused of attempted assassination of Turkey president face life sentences

The Turkish prosecution has demanded life imprisonment for the military servicemen that were sent to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during the coup attempt in July 2016.
The prosecutor’s indictment demands life sentences for 46 of the 47 suspects that are charged with attempted assassination of the president, according to Sözcü newspaper of Turkey.
On the evening of July 15 of the year past, a group of soldiers had stormed into a hotel in Marmaris town to kill Erdoğan, but he had managed to escape earlier.