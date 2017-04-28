News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
South Korea suggests considering issue of North Korea's membership in UN
22:52, 28.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

South Korea has suggested considering whether the DPRK can remain as a member of the UN. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South Korea Yun Byung-se at a special meeting of the Security Council, Tass reports.

"We could take such powerful measures as stopping the supply of crude oil to the North Korea and blocking North Korea's hard currency income, for example by suspending all coal imports from the North Korea, and seriously considering whether the North Korea, which has been violating UN provisions, can be a member of the UN, "he said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Government reviewed poverty reduction strategy
Deputy FM Hovakimian participated in a regional conference and the session on the 70th Anniversary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, in Geneva…
 First meeting between Guterres and Trump
António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, met for the first time with the US president Donald Trump…
 China welcomes United Nations Security Council’s resolution on North Korea
China stressed the need to resolve the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula by means of a dialogue…
 UN Corner opens in Armenia’s Masis town
It aims to enable people to make use of UN publications and other materials…
 Assad: US and other Western countries block attempts of investigating chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhoun
The US and other Western countries are blocking any attempts of investigating the chemical attack in Khan-Sheikhun…
 UN Security Council condemns DPRK’s missile test and threats of using sanctions
Security Council warned that they would " closely monitor " the situation around the DPRK and “take further significant measures including sanctions”…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news