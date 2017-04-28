South Korea suggests considering issue of North Korea's membership in UN

South Korea has suggested considering whether the DPRK can remain as a member of the UN. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the South Korea Yun Byung-se at a special meeting of the Security Council, Tass reports.

"We could take such powerful measures as stopping the supply of crude oil to the North Korea and blocking North Korea's hard currency income, for example by suspending all coal imports from the North Korea, and seriously considering whether the North Korea, which has been violating UN provisions, can be a member of the UN, "he said.