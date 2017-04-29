Newspaper: What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs speak about in Moscow?

YEREVAN. – The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan was convened Friday in Moscow, at the initiative of the Russian FM, but the details of this talk are unknown, according to Zhamanak (Time) newspaper of Armenia.

“The April [2016] war showed that an end, or a settlement, [of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict] with a military option is impossible, since the parties [to this conflict] are unable to win, or defeat one another, especially the party which is not satisfied with the status quo: Azerbaijan.

“The April war showed that the problem has no solution, it has no option for an end, and [therefore] either it should be recorded that it has ended a long time ago and the end is the status quo, or a so called any format, any option of continuation [of the conflict] needs to be found, whereby it continues under the conditions of ‘insolubility,’ but, at the same time, also of preventing large-scale military conflicts,” wrote Zhamanak.