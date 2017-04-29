Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 35 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 350 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired three mortar shells as well as two shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.