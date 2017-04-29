Albania MPs elect Socialist Ilir Meta as President

Albania's parliament elected leader of Albania’s junior ruling party, the Socialist Movement for Integration, or LSI, Ilir Meta as the country's new president, ABC News reported.
Meta received 87 votes in favour and two against in the 140-seat assembly, becoming the seventh President of Albania since the Stalinist Communist regime collapsed in 1990.
He was elected head of state in the fourth round of voting, after Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Socialist Party put their weight behind his candidacy, which was announced on Thursday.
Meta, 48, started his political career as a Socialist Party MP in 1992 at the age of 23 and has been continuously present in the assembly since then.