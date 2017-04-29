Merkel: I have good working relations with Trump

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stated that she has “good working relations” with the U.S. President Donald Trump.
At the same time she noted that this does not exclude disagreements in some issues, Merkel told reporters of the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, published on Saturday, at Donald Trump's first 100 days in his office.
The head of the German government said that during talks with the U.S. leader, they discussed such issues as the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine, as well as fight against terrorism and humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen.
Merkel also noted that she discussed the trade agreement with Trump during her visit to Washington. The Chancellor also added that she does not rule out the resumption of negotiations on a free trade zone with the United States in the future, DW reported.