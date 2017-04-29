Criminal charges brought against EU delegation to Armenia office project manager

YEREVAN. – Criminal charges have brought against the project manager of the Office of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, and a petition has been submitted to court, with a request for the arrest of this person.

Armenian News-NEWS.am on Saturday learned the aforementioned from the press service of the Investigative Committee of Armenia.

The agency in charge of the respective proceedings is taking actions to find out the amount of the theft from the allocated grants, and the circle of the people that are involved in this crime.

The investigation is in progress.

The Investigative Committee on Wednesday informed that a criminal case has been launched into the committing of theft from the grant funds allocated by the EU delegation to Armenia. Ten persons have been indicted along the lines of this criminal case, and search has been declared for some of these individuals.