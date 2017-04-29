Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN. – At the end of its visit to Armenia, the Lebanese delegation, led by State Minister for Planning Affairs, Michel Pharaon, on Saturday visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute in capital city Yerevan.

In his text written in the guestbook of the museum-institute, Pharaon noted that what they saw here was unbelievable yet, sadly, real.

Subsequently, the Lebanese minister paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, laid a wreath at the monument, paid tribute to the victims of this tragedy, whereupon responded to the questions by the members of the media.

Michel Pharaon told reporters that he was very moved by being here, and that despite all this pain, he saw the hope of living.

The Lebanese official said everyone in the world has to accept and recognize the fact of Armenian Genocide, and that this recognition was the most important factor.

He stated that everyone in Armenia and Lebanon realized that this darkness needs to be prevented Michel Pharaon added that efforts should be made, today as well, to prevent bloodshed in the world.