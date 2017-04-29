Lavrov: Russia ready to work with US on Syria

Moscow is completely ready to cooperate with Washington on Syria and expects the similar approach from the American side, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov stated at the meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi, TASS reported.
“We have many times heard His Majesty King of Jordan Abdullah II say that interaction between Russia and the United States was vital for ensuring effective steps by the global community aimed at resolving the Syrian crisis,” the Russia top diplomat said. “I would like to assure you that we are ready for that and expect Washington to adopt the same approach,” Lavrov added.
Russian FM emphasized that in order to eliminate the terrorist threat, “it is important that all those fighting terrorism in Syria join their efforts.”
“I mean the Russian Aerospace Force and the US-led coalition,” he noted.