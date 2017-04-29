Turkey blocks Wikipedia

As of Saturday, Wikipedia has been blocked in Turkey, but without a respective court order.
After warning the management of this free online encyclopedia, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) of Turkey blocked access to Wikipedia in Turkey, reported Cumhuriyet daily of the country.
BTK explained its respective decision by claiming that Wikipedia contained sentences in which Turkey is associated with terrorism.
This decision has caused huge reaction in Turkish social media, where users severely criticized the Turkish authorities for taking arbitrary measures, and without a court order.