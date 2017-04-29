News
Saturday
April 29
News
6 buses completely destroyed by fire in Turkey
18:05, 29.04.2017
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

Six interurban public transport buses were destroyed by fire on Friday night, at a bus station nearby the bus terminal in Bursa, Turkey. 

Those in charge of the bus station had noticed that one of the buses was on fire, and they immediately called the fire department, according to Cumhuriyet newspaper of the country.

Before the firefighters could arrive at the scene, however, the fire had spread to the other buses.

When the fire was put off, it was found out that six buses were completely destroyed.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
