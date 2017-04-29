Doing volunteer work will become easier in Armenia

YEREVAN. – A bill on volunteer work will be introduced in Armenia.
Artem Asatryan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Saturday.
He added that laws on volunteer work exist in numerous countries, especially in the developed ones. As a result, according to Asatryan, the risk of considering volunteer work as shadow employment will fade away, and volunteers will work lawfully.
Moreover, explained the minister, volunteer work experience will be recorded, and thus, it will become a “ticket to life” for the youth, for example, when being hired for regular jobs.