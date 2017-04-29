31-year-old Azerbaijani killed in Russia

NATO will not participate in resolution of conflict with North Korea

6 buses completely destroyed by fire in Turkey

Documentary about Armenian Genocide denial features Julian Assange

Trump not visiting New York to save taxpayers' money

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army fired shots toward Baghanis, Koti villages

Sargsyan: Armenia is interested in intensifying political discourse with Jordan (PHOTOS)

Landslide kills 4 people in southern Kyrgyzstan

Lavrov: Russia ready to work with US on Syria

Doing volunteer work will become easier in Armenia

Merkel: I have good working relations with Trump

US President Trump signs short-term funding bill

Armenia official says country will have online labor “stock exchange”

Arsinée Khanjian petitions to Armenia Administrative Court of Appeal

Turkey blocks Wikipedia

Committee to Protect Journalists urges Azerbaijan not to block access to 5 media websites

Germany: UK will not have advantages of EU after Brexit

Albania MPs elect Socialist Ilir Meta as President

Karabakh President signs a number of laws

Armenia ambassador, US House majority leader discuss relations between both countries

Lebanon official says everyone has to recognize Armenian Genocide

Criminal charges brought against EU delegation to Armenia office project manager

Tillerson proposes to cut 2,300 jobs from US State Department

Michelle Obama: I will not run for office because of children

Erdogan to head Turkey's ruling party again

Newspaper: Armenia-Azerbaijan trade is nothing new

Soldiers accused of attempted assassination of Turkey president face life sentences

Armenia judicial orders’ enforcement service has new chief

Armenia official: No one is competent to decide, instead of Karabakh, on at least two issues

Newspaper: What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs speak about in Moscow?

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night

Armenia official at UN, presents national and religious minorities’ situation in country

Kurdish militias in Syria destroy Turkish army radar station, armored personnel carrier

Armenia needs to look for growth beyond commodities and remittances, IMF deputy chief says

Armenia Defense Minister: Majority of currently existing conflicts cannot be solved by force

South Korea suggests considering issue of North Korea's membership in UN

Parliament of Montenegro votes to join NATO

Russian FM: observer status will allow Moldova to participate in work of EAEU

US receives invitation for negotiations on Syria in Astana

Video of mass brawl in Macedonian Parliament is posted on Internet

Jewish Communities Federation: Czech Rep. was right in recognizing Armenian Genocide

Le Pen calls voters of Mélenchon not to support Macron

Survey: Only 10% of Russians treat well migrants from Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Turkey will reduce its contribution to Council of Europe’s budget to minimum

Media disclose name of armed man arrested near British Parliament

Armenian nationals engage in gold laundering in Russia’s Yakutia

Case on Avetisyan family murder in Armenia’s Gyumri to reach ECHR

New Armenian parliament's first meeting set for May 18

Armenian-Russian Military and Technical Congress held in Moscow

Russian citizen of Armenian descent sentenced to 8 years in prison in Baku

Defense Minister Sargsyan meets with Armenian students in Moscow

Karapetyan chairs session of Armenia Territorial Development Fund

Armenia MFA: Baku tries to fill lack of sound speech in negotiations, with provocations

Azerbaijan diplomat's wife caught in attempted shoplifting in New York

Herbert Salber: Many people in Armenia choose to leave border settlements

Spain’s Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTO)

Russian and Turkish presidents to meet in Sochi

Armenian delegate: Pedro Agramunt choose option of humiliating himself

Boxer Karen breaks Uber taxi cab with bear hands in Moscow

Armenia President awards Lebanese State Minister with Order of Friendship (PHOTOS)

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Artsakh President bestows posthumous award upon soldier

Karapetyan: Armenia may be interesting for Lebanon businesses

Ambassador: Turkey plans to establish military base in Nakhchivan

Armenian Investigative Committee chairman meets with his Russian, Belarusian counterparts

Merkel and Putin to meet in Sochi

OSCE conducts monitoring on Armenia-Azerbaijan border (PHOTOS)

What did Armenia, Russia, Azerbaijan FMs discuss in Moscow?

Cavusoglu: Turkey and Russia reach agreement on of S-400 supplies

California senate committee approves freeway sign for Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial

Armenian woman dies in Georgia road accident

PM: Argentina has considerable share in investments to Armenia (PHOTOS)

Armenia President, Ecuador ambassador highlight need for intensifying bilateral contacts (PHOTOS)

Young man tries to commit self-immolation in center of Baku

Armenia Constitutional Court rejects opposition bloc’s petition

Bundestag approves ban on wearing niqab or burqa at work

Yerkir Tsirani Party says it will take over Yerevan Municipality, as of May 15

PACE bureau declares “no confidence” in Pedro Agramunt

White House: Trump's achievements in 100 days

Armenia ambassador to Estonia discusses high-tech management models

Global oil prices are up

North Korea shows explosion of US aircraft carrier and Capitol

Karabakh soldier dies from Azerbaijan shooting

Freedom House: Armenia’s media is “Not Free”

“Angels” seen on city walls of Turkey’s Diyarbakır

Funding of 4 Armenia regional investment projects to create about 50 jobs

Attorney: Armenia ruling party controls all 3 branches of power in country

Newspaper: Gagik Tsarukyan to form coalition with ruling party, after April 2018

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired about 440 shots at night

Turkey court acquits man that “insulted” Erdoğan

IAEA: North Korea is making progress with its nuclear program

United Airlines will pay $ 10,000 to passengers who agreed to give up their seats

Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia proposes to defer VAT for feed and chickens

Special African tribunal confirms life sentence of ex-president of Chad

Ukraine Poultry Breeders: If we export meat and eggs to Iran, Armenia can certainly do this

Russia and Japan sign 29 agreements

Ruling party: Azerbaijan's unconstructive stance obstructs Karabakh conflict settlement

Gazprom increased amount in claim against Naftogaz of Ukraine to $ 37 billion

Russia and Japan discuss situation around DPRK

EU Delegation to Armenia recalls presumption of innocence