Doing volunteer work will become easier in Armenia
16:23, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – A bill on volunteer work will be introduced in Armenia.

Artem Asatryan, the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Saturday.

He added that laws on volunteer work exist in numerous countries, especially in the developed ones. As a result, according to Asatryan, the risk of considering volunteer work as shadow employment will fade away, and volunteers will work lawfully. 

Moreover, explained the minister, volunteer work experience will be recorded, and thus, it will become a “ticket to life” for the youth, for example, when being hired for regular jobs.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
