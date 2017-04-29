News
Arsinée Khanjian petitions to Armenia Administrative Court of Appeal
14:56, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The plaintiff has filed an appeal with the Administrative Court of Appeal of Armenia, and against the Administrative Court decision on discontinuing the proceedings of the lawsuit filed by Canadian Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian, informs the Judicial Information System.

Khanjian and her legal representatives were demanding to deem the capital city Yerevan police intervention unlawful, including the intervention in the plaintiff’s freedom of expression.

In this connection, the renowned Diaspora Armenian actress was demanding 500,000 drams (about US$1,030), as compensation for moral damages.

In July 2016, Arsinée Khanjian was detained by Yerevan police and held at a police precinct for about three hours. Subsequently, however, police had apologized to her saying this was a misunderstanding.

