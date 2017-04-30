Father of missing Armenian-American boy asks to help find his son

The father of a 5-year-old boy of Armenian descent, who went missing in South Pasadena on Tuesday, released a statement asking for the public’s help in finding his son.
“I am desperate to find my son, Aramazd Jr., and need the public’s help. I hope and pray for the safe return of my only child, my namesake, who has been missing since last Saturday morning, April 22nd,” 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr. said in a statement released through his attorney.
The child was last seen when he was captured on video leaving the Disneyland theme park with his father after midnight on April 20, KTLA reports.
In the statement, Andressian Sr. noted he last saw his son on Saturday morning at Arroyo Park near his South Pasadena home. He also added that after breakfast Aramazd Jr. wanted to go to the park before meeting his mother for a custody exchange.
Andressian Sr. was later found unconscious in the territory of the park; he was lying near his car, while the child was missing.
“In one moment, I was at the park with my son, and then I found myself waking up in Huntington Memorial Hospital hours later,” the dad noted.
The man was jailed on suspicion of child abduction, but was released from custody after being questioned due to insufficient evidence.
The investigators have searched for the missing boy in the park but found no evidence he was there.
On April 28, the police searched Andressian’s home along with a “scent dog” but found “nothing of significance,” sheriff Lt. Jose Mendoza said.