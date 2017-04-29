News
Austria demands to close EU doors for Turkey
19:24, 29.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey should not be allowed to join the European Union, Austrian chancellor Christian Kern said. According to TASS, Kern told reporters that the EU must “bring relations to Turkey into new order.”
“We do not believe that membership is a realistic option,” he said. According to Kern, the EU should create “a new relation to Turkey” that will involve economic, security, and migration issues.
The EU promised Turkey fast-track membership talks, among other incentives, to stop migrants leaving for Europe. However, after the questionable referendum in Turkey on April 16, during which the Turkish President Erdogan expanded his power, EU leaders proposed to stop the negotiations with Turkey on EU membership.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
