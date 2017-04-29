News
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army fired shots toward Baghanis, Koti villages
17:29, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Azerbaijani armed forces on Friday fired shots toward Baghanis and Koti villages in Tavush Province.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson of the minister of defense of Armenia, on Saturday told Armenian News-NEWS.am that as a result of the actions which the Armenian side took in response, however, the adversary was silenced.

“They [the Azerbaijanis] fired from different-caliber shooting weapons, not a large amount, yesterday evening, mostly in the late hours, until midnight,” he said. “[But] there were no specific effects.”

Hovhannisyan added that even though several houses in Baghanis were damaged by the gunfire, the overall situation was calm since midnight.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
