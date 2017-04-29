News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Yerevan mayor unable to find opponents’ political programs
20:15, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s ruling Republican Party member, Yerevan city incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan, prior to the upcoming city council elections asked political rivals, “Exit” alliance and “Apricot Country” party, to present their political programs. According to Margaryan, he tried to find them but did not succeed.

Mayor Margaryan told NEWS.am that he is ready to participate in debates with opponents but only after reading their political programs.

“We present our political program prior to elections to the people. Each of us needs to present our programs, and the people will make a decision. Frankly, I have not even seen our competitors’ programs. Have you seen them or heard about them? We are presenting to the public a nice printed program. I would also like to read theirs,” he added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Taron Margaryan: We will solve issues of elevators; there will be one operator in Yerevan
We will firmly solve the issue of elevators. We will have one operator for the city…
 Yerevan mayor promises not to raise public transport price
This area needs major reforms and we will implement them…
 5138 observers will monitor Yerevan municipal elections
The Central Election Commission accredited 17 local NGOs and 5 thousand 138 observers…
 Yerkir Tsirani Party says it will take over Yerevan Municipality, as of May 15
“We wish to make our city comfy for Yerevan residents”…
 Mayoral candidate Postanjyan turns into ''beautiful girl of Yerevan''
''We suggest an alternative—to free the capital and fill it with human warmth,'' the event participants urged...
 Yerevan mayoral candidate confesses where he hid after 1 March 2008
At the meeting with the residents of one of the houses of Yerevan's Avan district, Pashinyan stated that he lived in that house for four months...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news