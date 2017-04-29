Yerevan mayor unable to find opponents’ political programs

Armenia’s ruling Republican Party member, Yerevan city incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan, prior to the upcoming city council elections asked political rivals, “Exit” alliance and “Apricot Country” party, to present their political programs. According to Margaryan, he tried to find them but did not succeed.

Mayor Margaryan told NEWS.am that he is ready to participate in debates with opponents but only after reading their political programs.

“We present our political program prior to elections to the people. Each of us needs to present our programs, and the people will make a decision. Frankly, I have not even seen our competitors’ programs. Have you seen them or heard about them? We are presenting to the public a nice printed program. I would also like to read theirs,” he added.