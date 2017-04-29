News
Saturday
April 29
Yerevan mayor promises not to raise public transport price
21:28, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


Yerevan Mayor’s office does not plan or want to raise public transport tickets’ price, city incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan told during his election campaign prior to city council elections.

“However, we should discuss the price of the universal ticket (a single ticket that can be used in all public transport – NEWS.am). Our goal is not to create a single additional burden on our people,” Margaryan said.

Yerevan mayor noted that in the past four years he researched developed cities’ experience in organizing public transport. The city also hired special advisor, who will present the report in May.

“I am sure, we will solve the [public transport] problem. This area needs major reforms and we will implement them. We already have the solutions,” Taron Margaryan said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
