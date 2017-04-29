News
Washington hosts People’s climate march
23:54, 29.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Washington D.C. hosts People’s climate march on April 29 with the participation of scientists, religious groups, low-income residents, activists campaigning against the trade unions and corporations, reports the Voice of America. The participants of the protesters plan to march on the Pennsylvania Avenue and "surround" the White House.

People’s climate march is held after a week of the March for Science,  when scientists gathered in Washington and in more than 600 cities around the world to protest politicians who ignore the scientific opinion on climate change and other issues.

