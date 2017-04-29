Tusk and Juncker will try to meet Erdogan at NATO summit

Relations between Turkey and the EU haven’t been discussed in the Belgian capital during the summit. There will be made an attempt to meet the Turkish President Recep Erdogan on May at the NATO meeting, said the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, informs TASS.
"I spoke with Donald Tusk before the summit. We discussed what stance we can adopt towards Turkey. The EU leader said, that it is possible to have an official discussion on that matter, involving 28 countries, "she said, adding, that Tusk together with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will try to meet Erdogan at the NATO summit. NATO summit will be held in Brussels on May 25.