Taron Margaryan: We will solve issues of elevators; there will be one operator in Yerevan

The issue of elevators is not solved yet, said Taron Margaryan, a candidate for the city mayor from the Republicans, after a meeting with the residents of Nork-Marash administrative district.

According to him, the government has provided an assistance to update the system of elevator 7-8 years ago. "In our election program, we are clearly talking about the need for housing assistance. And this year, we represented a comprehensive plan for housing in residential areas. That is why we need amendments. Our team has submitted a package of legislative changes for the maintenance of the roofs, entrances, and elevators. Today, the elevators are in shaky conditions, "said the Mayor.

"As the economy of elevators has been deteriorated, the municipal government partly started assisting the condominiums. However, it is not the right way to solve the issue. We will firmly solve this issue. We will have one operator for the city. Here we also need legislative changes, and we will take the initiative, after we receive the support of our people in the elections, "he added.