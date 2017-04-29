NASA Space Apps Challenge 2017 opened in Armenia’s Byurakan Observatory, NEWS.am reports.

The Space Apps Challenge is an international competition that occurs over 48 hours in cities all over the world. The challenge allows users to share ideas and engage with open data to address real-world problems on Earth and in space. The challenge is open for individual participants and teams, who want to solve challenges that could help change the world.

The competition includes five challenges. Challenges in the category “Ideate and Create!” will ask participants to interpret NASA Earth Science data creatively and design new means to experience NASA Earth Science data and technologies. “Our Ecological Neighborhood” challenges asks to use NASA Earth Science data to study ecological systems and generate solutions to understand life on Earth better. The “Warning! Danger Ahead!” category will ask the participants to analyze NASA data to assist in monitoring natural disasters and phenomena associated with health risks, and to assess their impacts on life and property. “Planetary Blues” challenge asks to analyze and visualize NASA’s data on the hydrosphere and the cryosphere. The “Earth and Us” challenge will ask the participants to combine NASA Earth Science data with sociological and economic information to generate new understanding and perspectives on human-environment interactions.

“Our country had invaluable achievements in astronomy. These young people’s love towards the science allow us to believe that these great traditions will continue and future development of that area will be secured,” Armenia’s VivaCell-MTS cellular network company director Ralph Yirikian said.