Azerbaijani apple imports to Armenia, according to preliminary data, haven been illegal (PHOTOS)
23:37, 29.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Economics, Society

The Azerbaijani apple imports, according to the preliminary data, was illegal, informed the National Security Service press center to the NEWS.am.

The head of the NSS press center Samson Galstyan said. "In response to your request, we can inform, that the relevant department of the National Security Service conducted a series of searches in order to find out the identities of  the officials who have possibly been involved into the illegal import of apples.”

As a result, we  obtained data about a possible range of people, as well as about the ways of  the  import, which, according to the preliminary data, was illegal. Currently , we are taking measures to identify other people involved and the circumstances of the case. "

