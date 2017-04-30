Unknown man throws Russian flags into the air during Trump’s speech

During the speech on 100 days in office, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about great America against the background of Russian flags thrown into the air.
"As Trump speaks, it appears someone briefly threw a bunch of Russian flags up in air in front of the pool camera,” CNBC journalist Steve Kopack wrote on his Twitter page, also posting the video with the excerpt of the American President’s speech, RIA Novosti reports.
The rally dedicated to Donald Trump’s first 100th day in office was held in Pennsylvania on Saturday and was broadcast by U.S. news TV channels.