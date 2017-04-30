News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 30
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Unknown man throws Russian flags into the air during Trump’s speech
11:20, 30.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents


During the speech on 100 days in office, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about great America against the background of Russian flags thrown into the air.

"As Trump speaks, it appears someone briefly threw a bunch of Russian flags up in air in front of the pool camera,” CNBC journalist Steve Kopack wrote on his Twitter page, also posting the video with the excerpt of the American President’s speech, RIA Novosti reports.

The rally dedicated to Donald Trump’s first 100th day in office was held in Pennsylvania on Saturday and was broadcast by U.S. news TV channels. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news