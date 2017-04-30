News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 30
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night (PHOTO)
10:42, 30.04.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces over 35 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 630 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber rifle weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired two mortar shells from a 60 mm mortar, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army units control the operational strategic situation and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Serviceman is in critical condition two weeks after having wounded in Artsakh
Tatul Harutyunyan, 19, who got shot by the enemy in Artsakh on April 17, is still in a critical condition…
 Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army fired shots toward Baghanis, Koti villages
Several houses in Baghanis were damaged by the gunfire…
 Karabakh soldier dies from Azerbaijan shooting
An investigation is underway to find out the details of this incident…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired about 440 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, mostly refrained from taking actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 350 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in command of the operational and tactical situation…
 Spokesman: Armenia MOD is most concerned to find out details of soldier's death
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) Defense Army serviceman Karen Avetisyan (born in 1998) on Tuesday sustained a fatal wound...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news