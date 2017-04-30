Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night (PHOTO)

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces over 35 times, from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 630 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber rifle weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired two mortar shells from a 60 mm mortar, in a southerly direction of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army units control the operational strategic situation and they continue confidently carrying out their military watch.