Congress on restoration of Syrian Armenian community held in Lebanon

A Congress on the Restoration of the Syrian Armenian community took place on Saturday in the Lebanese town of Antelias, which is the capital of the Great House of Cilicia.
First the work implemented in this direction in the recent four months was presented, following which Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, Aram I, made a speech, this being ensued by a useful discussion.
The Congress welcomed the work done so far, determining the four areas, which are primary for the restoration of the Syrian Armenian community. These include support to medium-sized business, development and immediate implementation of a credit program; support to the reorganization and reinvigoration of the national structures; restoration of damaged buildings, and support to socially vulnerable families.
The Congress also decided to establish an office in Aleppo in order to organize all this work efficiently.
Apart from this, it was decided to convene a pan-Armenian Congress in early Augustm which will be attended by the representatives of the Armenian communities, dioceses, organization representatives, as well as those from Armenia.
The objective of the Congress will be to present a general report, which will include all the programs.