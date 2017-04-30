Supreme leader of Iran slams Rouhani over improving relations with West

Supreme leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, has slammed the president of the country Hassan Rouhani for his policy of relaxation of tension in the relations with the West, which has resulted in the threat of war, Gazeta.ru writes, citing Reuters.
“Some people say that since the moment of assuming that post, the shadow of war began to disappear. This isn’t true,” he said, referring to Rouhani’s policy with respect to western countries.
According to Khamenei, only the presence of other people on the political platform helped to eliminate that threat.
Rouhani is running for a second term in office, his rivals being Khamenei’s allies, who consider Tehran’s nuclear deal with the international community a failure.